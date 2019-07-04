NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series go superspeedway night racing. The Xfinity Series will kick off the weekend Friday night with the Circle K Firecracker 250. The weekend will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 by the Cup Series. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series has the weekend off.

NASCAR recently announced changes to the stage lengths from Saturday night’s Cup race. The total scheduled distance remains 160 laps, but the first two stages have been lengthened to 50 laps apiece, and the third stage shortened to 60 laps.

Erik Jones is the defending winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Last year’s race was Jones’ first-career, and to this point only, Cup Series win. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin is the most recent Cup Series winner as victor of the 2019 season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

The 100-lap Xfinity Series race is scheduled for two 30-lap stages, followed by a 40-lap third stage. Like the Cup Series, Friday night’s Xfinity Series race is the second of the year for the series at Daytona. Michael Annett began the 2019 season with a win a Daytona. Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Firecracker 250. Larson, though, isn’t on the entry list for Friday night’s race.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Daytona International Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

FRIDAY

3:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Hot temperatures are expected for the Daytona International Speedway race weekend. Daytime highs of 90 degrees are expected both Thursday and Friday, followed by overnight lows of 77 both nights. Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler with a daytime high of 88 degrees. A Saturday night low of 76 also is in the forecast.

Chances of rain also are in the weekend forecast, but they remain under 50 percent. A 25 percent chance of rain/thunderstorms is predicted for Thursday, remaining through the day Friday. Rain chances increase to 40 percent Friday night and remain through the daytime hours Saturday. Saturday night, the chance of rain is expected to drop back to 25 percent.

