NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The race weekend will culminate in the running of the Gander RV 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the 11th race of the Cup Series season. But the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the weekend Friday evening with the Jegs 200, the series’ first race in over a month. Sandwiched between the Truck and Cup series races will be the Allied Steel Buildings 200, the fourth and final race in the 2019 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program.

Both the Truck and Xfinity series races are scheduled for 200 laps, broken into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps, while the 400-lap Cup Series races is to be divided into two 120-lap stages, followed by a 160-lap third stage.

Chase Elliott, who won last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, is the most recent Cup Series winner at Dover. Kevin Harvick, though, is the defending winner of the Gander RV 400.

Xfinity Series regulars were victorious at Dover last year, with Christopher Bell winning there last October and Justin Allgaier winning last year’s Allied Steel Buildings 200. Tyler Reddick, Gray Gaulding, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe, the top-four finishers last weekend at Talladega, will be the four drivers vying for the final $100,000 D4C bonus of 2019.

Johnny Sauter won the Truck Series’ lone race at Dover a year ago.

Below, is the complete schedule of on-track activity for Dover International Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

4:05 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Serie practice

1:10 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

3:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

5 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:10 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

Noon — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Chances of the NASCAR weekend at Dover International Speedway being wet are significant, with the highest chances of precipitation coming on Sunday, race day for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Sunday’s forecast includes a 65 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms possible. Rain/thunderstorm chances to open the race weekend for a couple of NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series practice sessions on Thursday are at 40 percent. For the remainder of the Dover weekend, rain/thunderstorm chances hover around 25 percent.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be favorable, with daytime highs between the mid-70s and mid-80s for most of the weekend. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s Friday and Saturday before cooling to 68 degrees Sunday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline)