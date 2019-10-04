NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series continue their respective 2019 playoffs with visits to Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend. The Dover race weekend is a tripleheader NASCAR race weekend that also includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Meanwhile, the other national series, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, takes another weekend off.

Saturday’s Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 is the elimination race of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs, meaning the playoff field will be cut from its initial 12 drivers to eight. Drivers in the bottom four of the standings and in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs after Dover include John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley. Christopher Bell remains the only playoff driver with a win in the opening round, winning at Richmond (Va.) Raceway two races ago.

Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity race is scheduled for stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps. Bell is the defending winner of the Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200. As a matter-of-fact, he’s won the last two races there, also getting to victory lane earlier this season. He and Justin Allgaier are the only two previous Dover winners among active Xfinity Series drivers.

Sunday’s Drydene 400 is the first race of the second round of the 2019 Cup Series playoffs. The race is scheduled for 400 laps, divided into two 120-lap stages, followed by a 160-lap third stage. Martin Truex Jr., who won two of the three first-round Cup Series playoff races, is the most recent Cup Series winner at Dover, getting to victory lane there in May. Chase Elliott, who won last weekend on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, is the defending winner of the Drydene 400. Jimmie Johnson, though, is an 11-time winner at Dover. His wins there include his most recent Cup Series win in June 2017.

Below, is the schedule of NASCAR national-series on-track activity for Dover International Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

1:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

2:35 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3:35 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN, beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

1:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Precipitation is unlikely during the Dover International Speedway weekend, with the only double-digit chance of rain this weekend being a 14 percent chance on Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be cooler than in recent NASCAR race weekends. Friday and Sunday are expected to be the warmest days of the race weekend with daytime highs in the mid-70s expected. A daytime high of 66 degrees is in the forecast for Saturday. Overnight lows are expected to warm throughout the weekend, beginning with a Friday-night low of 47 degrees and ending with a low of 64 degrees Sunday night.

