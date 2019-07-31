NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Eldora Speedway, Watkins Glen International

By AMANDA VINCENT

The upcoming NASCAR weekend gets off to any early start for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Thursday night’s running of the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway, the only yearly race for a NASCAR national-series race on dirt, in Rossburg, Ohio. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series go road-course racing with a more traditional weekend schedule at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for Saturday and Sunday races, respectively.

The Eldora Dirt Derby-relation portion of the NASCAR schedule takes its inspiration from a dirt-racing format. Instead of a traditional NASCAR qualifying session determining the main-even starting grid, it sets the pole for the main the starting lineups for qualifying races that set the remainder of the main starting grid. The Eldora schedule for Thursday includes five 10-lap qualifying races. The main race is scheduled for 40, 50 and 60-lap stages.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe won last year’s Dirt Derby in a one-off deal with ThorSport Racing. Briscoe returns to ThorSport in another one-off deal this year in an attempt to defend his win from a year ago. Briscoe is the only regular from one of NASCAR’s other two national series on the 32-driver entry list for the Eldora Dirt Derby.

Saturday’s Zippo 200 is the first of four road-course races this season for the the Xfinity Series, the first of two-straight and three in the next four race weekends for the series. The 82-lap race is scheduled for two 20-lap stages, following by a 42-lap third stage. Cup Series regular Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Zippo 200 and winner of three of the last four Xfinity Series races at The Glen. Although a handful of Cup regulars, including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece, are on the 37-driver entry list for Saturday’s race, Logano is not. Busch won the 2017 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. Busch is the only past winner of the event entered in Saturday’s race.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of GoBowling.com at The Glen Cup Series race. But Kyle Busch is the only multi-time winner of the event on the 37-driver entry list for Sunday’s race. He is a two-time winner of the race, most recently in 2013. Other former winners on the entry list include Martin Truex Jr., Logano, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick. The GoBowling.com at The Glen, the second of three road-course races on the Cup Series schedule, is scheduled for a 90-lap distance, divided into 20, 20 and 50-lap stages.

Below, is the combined schedule of NASCAR on-track activity at Eldora Speedway and Watkins Glen International (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

WEDNESDAY

7:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

9:05 p.m. — final Truck Series practice

THURSDAY

7 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying races (FS1)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

FRIDAY

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

2:05 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice

SATURDAY

10:35 — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

11:40 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:05 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

6:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

After a 23 percent chance of rain during the daytime hours at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday, the chances of precipitation drop to single digits, seven percent, for the remainder of the Eldora Dirt Derby schedule of on-track activity that begins with a couple of practice sessions Wednesday night. Meanwhile temperatures Wednesday and Thursday nights are expected to drop to overnight lows in the upper-50s after daytime highs in the low-80s.

At Watkins Glen this weekend, rain chances are expected to increase as the weekend progresses, beginning with a 10 percent chance of precipitation Friday. Saturday’s forecast includes a 25 percent chance of rain, increasing to 55 percent Sunday. After daytime high temperatures in the mid-80s Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop to the low-80s for Sunday. Overnight low temperatures in the low-60s are expected throughout the Watkins Glen race weekend.

