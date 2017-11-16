NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2017 seasons for all three NASCAR national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — all come down to one final showdown at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship weekend Friday through Sunday. In each series, four drivers will race at Homestead for a series championship, with the highest finisher among the four taking the crown in his respective series.

The Truck Series will kick-off championship weekend with Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200. Reigning Series champion Johnny Sauter, two-time champion Matt Crafton, Austin Cindric and Christopher Bell will battle for the Truck Series title in the 134-lap race (stages: 40, 40 and 54 laps).

In the 200-lap (stages: 45, 45 and 110 laps) Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday will determine the Xfinity Series champion. The Championship Four in the Xfinity Series are JR Motorsports teammates William Byron, Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier, along with Daniel Hemric.

Martin Truex Jr., 2017 wins leader and points leader throughout most of the season, will battle three former Cup Series champions — Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski — for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crown in Sunday’s 267-lap Ford EcoBoost 400 (stages: 80, 80 and 107 laps).

Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track activity for Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

8:30-9:25 a.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

10-10:55 a.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS1)

12:30-1:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

2:30-3:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

5-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

8 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

10-10:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

11:15 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

1-1:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Rain chances are fairly small but they are there in the weekend weather forecast for Homestead-Miami Speedway, with the biggest chance for rain being Saturday. Rain chances Saturday range between 10 and 25 percent throughout the day. There is an 11 percent chance of rain Friday night, and on Sunday, ran chances range from 10 to 15 percent.

Meanwhile, high temperatures in the low 80s are expected throughout the weekend, ranging from 80 degrees Friday to 83 degrees Sunday. Overnight lows in the mid-60s are expected.

