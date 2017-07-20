NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway NASCAR doubleheader weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and will also include Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 for the Xfinity Series has a condensed schedule, at least for the Cup Series.

The only on-track activity scheduled for Friday is the two Xfinity Series practice sessions. The Cup Series won’t take to the track until Saturday for a reduced practice schedule of two sessions and Brickyard 400 qualifying Saturday evening, after the Xfinity race.

The 160-lap Brickyard 400 will be split into two 50-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap third stage. The 100-lap Xfinity Series race will be divided into two 30-lap stages and a final 40-lap stage.

Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1-1:55 p.m — Xfinity Series practice

3-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

SATURDAY

9-9:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

11-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Hot conditions, with high temperatures in the low-90s and heat indexes over 100 are expected daily between Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, overnight lows in the 70s are expected. Thunderstorms also are in the weekend forecast. Theres a 57 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm Friday. There’s a 55 percent chance of a thunderstorm Saturday, but precipitation chances drop to 12 percent Sunday.

