NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCCAR Cup Series head to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. The race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400, the 26th and final race of the regular season for the Cup Series. Saturday’s Indiana 250 is the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series regular season.

Fourteen drivers have locked into the 16-driver Cup Series playoffs, leaving two slots up for grabs. Top candidates for the final two playoff berths include Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson. Bowyer heads into the Brickyard 15th in the standings, while Suarez and Newman are tied for 16th. Johnson is the first driver on the outside looking in, in danger of not making the playoffs for the first time in his storied career.

The Brickyard 400 is scheduled for a 160-lap distance, divided into two 50-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap third stage. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the race, while Kyle Busch won back-to-back Indy races in 2015 and 2016. Johnson leads active drivers with four Brickyard wins, the most recent in 2012.

The Indiana 250, meanwhile, is slated for 100 laps — two 30-lap stages and a 40-lap stage. Xfinity Series regular Justin Allgaier won at Indianapolis last year. He’s the only driver among the current roster of series regulars to have a win at the track. But he’s not the only former winner who’ll be in Saturday’s race. Busch plans double-duty this weekend, and he’s a three-time Indianapolis winner in Xfinity competition.

Below, is the complete schedule of on-track activity for Indianapolis Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

2:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

10:35 a.m. — Cup qualifying (NBCSN)

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Temperatures throughout the race weekend at Indianapolis are expected to be pleasant. Friday will be the warmest day of the race weekend with a high of 80 degrees. Daytime temperatures are expected to cook throughout the race weekend with a forecasted high of 77 on Saturday and 72 degrees Sunday. Overnight lows around 60 degrees are expected throughout the weekend.

Little to no rain is expected Friday and Saturday, with a 25 percent chance of showers on Friday. The biggest chance of precipitation comes Sunday with a 62 percent chance of afternoon showers.

