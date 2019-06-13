NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series take center stage this weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes the weekend off. The Truck Series kicks off the Iowa doubleheader Saturday night with the M&Ms 200. CircuitCity.com 250 Xfinity Series race closes out the weekend Sunday evening.

Saturday’s Truck Series race is the second race in the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus program for the series. With Greg Biffle winning the first race of the program last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in a one-off deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports, the big prize of $500,000 is off the table. But up to $150,000 is up for grabs if a single driver can win both the remaining races of the program at Iowa and the following weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

Cup Series drivers all seem to be taking advantage of the off weekend for that series, as Cup Series regulars are absent from both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series preliminary entry lists for Iowa. Cup and Xfinity series regulars are prohibited from competing in this weekend’s Truck Series race with it being a part of the TTC program.

Reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the M&Ms 200, while Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell each won Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway last year. All three drivers will be contesting their respective series’ races this weekend. Thirty-three drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s Truck Series race, one more than a full-race field of 32 trucks. The preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Xfinity Series race consists of 38 drivers/teams, matching the number of cars in a series full-race field..

The 200-lap Truck Series race at Iowa is scheduled for stages of 60, 60 and 80-laps, while the 250-lap Xfinity Series race Sunday is slated for two 60-lap stages, followed by a 130-lap third stage.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Iowa Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series practice

11:30 a.m. — final Truck Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

7 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Warm temperatures are expected at Iowa Speedway, with daytime highs of around 80 degrees expected Saturday and Sunday. A low of 65 degrees is expected Saturday night, and Sunday night’s low is expected to dip to 60 degrees. There is a 63 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday, dropping to 25 percent Saturday night. Precipitation chances drop more on Sunday, with a 13 percent chance of rain during the day on Sunday and a nine percent chance Sunday night.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).