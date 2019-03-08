NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for ISM Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series continue their respective West Coast Swings into week two, this time around at one-mile ISM Raceway near Phoenix. The Xfinity Series will kick off the doubleheader NASCAR weekend Saturday with the running of the iK9 Service Dog 200. The race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Ticket Guardian 500 for the Cup Series. The ISM Raceway weekend is the fourth race weekend of the 2019 schedule for both series. Meanwhile the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series takes its first weekend off of the season.

Ticket Guardian 500 is actually a 312-mile/312-lap race with the 500 indicating the race distance in kilometers. The distance will be split into stages of 75, 75 and 162 laps. Last year’s Ticket Guardian 500 was won by Kevin Harvick. It was Harvick’s third-consecutive win in the first four races of 2018 and his ninth-career win at ISM Raceway

When the Cup Series last visited ISM Raceway in November 2018, Kyle Busch cemented his advancement to the Championship Four with a race win.

The 200-mile/200-lap iK9 Service Dog 200 is scheduled for two 45-lap stages, followed by a 110-lap third and final stage. Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the race. But with Cup drivers banned from Xfinity Series playoff races, Xfinity Series regular Christopher Bell was victorious at ISM Raceway last November in the penultimate race of the 2018 season.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at ISM Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

12:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

ISM Racing’s first NASCAR weekend of 2019 is expected to start with daytime highs of 67degrees on both Friday and Saturday, with a Friday night’s low temperature of 41 degrees predicted and a low of 43 in the forecast for Saturday night. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend with a high temperature of 71 degrees, dropping to a low of 48 degrees Sunday night.

Rain is unlikely, with only five percent chances of rain Friday and Sunday.

