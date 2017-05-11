NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for Saturday night’s running of the GoBowling.com 400. It’ll be the first night race of the season for the Cup Series. And after several weekends off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tags along to run a companion race at Kansas – Friday night’s Toyota Tundra 250. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the weekend off.

Friday night’s truck race has a scheduled distance of 167 laps on the mile-and-a-half track, while Saturday night’s Cup race is slated for 267 laps.

Here’s a look at the scheduled of on-track activity at Kansas Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

All times ET

THURSDAY

3-3:55 p.m. – Truck Series practice

5-5:55 p.m. – Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

1:30-2:55 p.m. – Cup Series final practice (FS1)

4:35 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6:45 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. – Cup Series race (FS1)

Daytime highs in the 70s are expected throughout the Kansas race weekend, with Saturday’s predicted high of 79 degrees being the warmest temperature of the weekend. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 50s nightly.

Meanwhile, rain, for the most part, is expected to stay out of the Kansas City area for the NASCAR weekend, except for Thursday, practice day for the Truck Series. There is a 65 percent chance of rain Thursday, but on Friday and Saturday rain chances drop into the low single digits. The weekend predicts a four percent chance of rain for Saturday night , race night for the Cup Series.

