NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kansas Speedway near Kansas City hosts a NASCAR night-racing doubleheader this weekend, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off.

The Kansas weekend will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Digital Ally 400 for the Cup Series. Saturday night’s race marks the one-third point, race 12, of the 36-race Cup Series season. The 267-lap race will be divided into stages of 80, 80 and 107 laps. Chase Elliott is the most recent Cup Series winner at Kansas, as he won there last October. But Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the Digital Ally 400.

Noah Gragson, who has since moved on to the Xfinity Series, won last year’s Truck Series race at Kansas. Among the current roster of Truck Series regulars, Matt Crafton is the most recent Kansas winner with a 2015 victory there. Friday night’s Digital Ally 250 is scheduled for 167 laps, divided into two 40-lap stages and a final 87-lap stage.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Kansas Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

9:35 a.m. — Truck Series practice

11:35 a.m. — Truck Series final practice

12:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice

2:35 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Temperatures between the upper-40s and mid-60s are expected throughout the two-day Kansas Speedway two-race NASCAR weekend, with highs in the mid-60s predicted for both Friday and Saturday and overnight lows in the high-40s in the forecast. Meanwhile, rain chances are under 50 percent throughout the weekend — 48 percent Friday night and 25 percent Saturday night. The likelihood of daytime showers are lower.

Cloudy skies are expected Saturday. On Friday, though, conditions are expected to transition back and forth between sunny and cloudy.

