NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — head to the Bluegrass State of Kentucky for night racing at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta this weekend, and the racing gets started early with the Truck Series running the Buckle up in Your Truck 225 Thursday night. The Xfinity Series will run the Alsco 300 on Friday night, with the Cup Series closing out the Kentucky race weekend Saturday night with the running of the Quaker State 400.

Thursday night’s Camping World Truck Series race will be a 150-lap affair, broken into stages of 35, 35 and 80 laps. The 200-lap Xfinity race will be divided into two 45 laps and a 110-lap third stage. The Cup race, a total of 267 laps in distance, will be split into two 80-lap stages, followed by a 107-lap final stage.

The Truck Series kicked off the schedule of on-track activity earlier than normal with a couple of practice sessions Wednesday. Those practices were delayed, though, as a result of flight delays in the Charlotte, N.C., area for NASCAR officials and other key team personnel.

Here’s the remaining schedule of on-track activity (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2-2:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

4-4:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

5 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6-6:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

FRIDAY

10-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice

1-2:25 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

8 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The weather forecast for Sparta doesn’t look favorable for racing through most of the weekend, with humid conditions and severe thunderstorms predicted through Friday night. Thursday’s forecast includes a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day, dropping to 25 percent Thursday night. Temperatures reaching the mid-70s, before dropping to the mid-60s Thursday night are expected.

Friday is expected to provide the worst weather of the race weekend. There is a 65 percent chance during the day and 60 percent chance Friday night of severe thunderstorms that may include damaging winds and large hail. Meanwhile, the daytime temperature is expected to be a humid 87 degrees, dropping to 63 degrees Friday night.

Fortunately, Saturday’s forecast looks significantly better, with less humidity and little to no chances of rain. Meanwhile the temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, with a nighttime low of 59 degrees predicted.

