NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend for night racing at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series kicks off the weekend a day earlier than usual with Thursday night’s running of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225. The action continues Friday night with the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and the tripleheader weekend will culminate in Saturday night’s Quaker Stage 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Kentucky native Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225. He and ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton are the only two former Kentucky Speedway winners among the 34 entrants on the preliminary entry list for Thursday night’s race. The Truck Series race at Kentucky is scheduled for 150 laps, divided into stages 35, 35 and 80 laps.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Friday night’s 200-lap Xfinity Series race, slated for two 45-lap stages and a 110-lap third stage, including the last two winners of the race. Christopher Bell is the defending winner. Tyler Reddick won the second of two races at Kentucky Speedway in They are the only two previous winners in Xfinity Series action at Kentucky Speedway.

Matin Truex Jr. is the two-time defending winner of the Quaker State 400, winning at Kentucky the last two years. He and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch both are two-time Kentucky winners, but Brad Keselowski has the most Cup Series wins at Kentucky Speedway with three. The three aforementioned drivers are among 36 drivers on this weekend’s preliminary entry list for Saturday night’s 267-lap race. Stage lengths are set at 80, 80 and 107 laps.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Kentucky Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series practice

11:05 a.m. — final Truck Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

FRIDAY

11:35 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

1:35 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

4:15 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

6 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

6:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The Kentucky Speedway race weekend is expected to be relatively precipitation-free. After a 55 percent chance of thunderstorms during they daytime hours Thursday, rain chances are expected to stay under 10 percent through the remainder of the weekend. Rain chances from Thursday night through Saturday night are under 5 percent, except for a nine percent chance of precipitation Saturday night.

Daytime temperatures hovering between the upper-80s and lower-90s are expected throughout the weekend, dipping into the mid to high-60s nightly.

