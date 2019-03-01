NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR goes west this weekend for the first led of its three-weekend West Coast Swing. First up — Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is along for the ride on the first leg, running Friday night’s Start 200, shortly after Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is the meat in this weekend’s NASCAR sandwich with Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300.

The LVMS races are the third races of 2019 for each series. Sunday’s Cup race will be the second race with some variation of the new 2019 aerodynamic rules package. Different from Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, this weekend’s rules package will include the aero ducts that weren’t on cars at AMS.

Friday’s Strat 200 will be a 134-lap race, broken into stages of 30, 30 and 74 laps. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won last year’s race. He’s also entered for Friday night’s edition. As a matter-of-fact, Busch plans triple-duty this weekend. Truck Series regular grant Enfinger is the most recent Truck Series winner at LVMS, winning there last September.

Another Cup driver, Kyle Larson, is the reigning winner of the Boyd Gaming 300, but he’s not on the entry list for Saturday’s race. Ross Chastain is the most recent winner in Xfinity competition in Las Vegas, as he claimed his first-career series win in his brief deal with Chip Ganassi Racing, completing a 2018 LVMS sweep for CGR. He’ll be with his regular JD Motorsports team this time around. Saturday’s race will be 200-laps in distance separated into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.

Sunday’s 400 miles translate into 267 laps, broken into two two 80-lap stages, followed by a 107-lap stage. Kevin Harvick is the reigning winner of the Pennzoil 400, as last year’s race was the second in a string of three-consecutive wins for Harvick. But last weekend’s Atlanta winner, Brad Keselowski, is the latest LVMS winner, getting to victory lane there last September. Keselowski’s win there last fall was the third of a string of three-straight wins for the driver.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Las Vegas Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

5:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

7:05 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

3:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:10 p.m. — Truck Series qualifyingn (FS1)

6:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

12:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Mild daytime high temperatures are expected throughout the Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR weekend, with high temps ranging between the high-60s and low-70s. Nights are expected to be cool, with overnight lows ranging between the high-40s and low-50s. The weekend forecast, though, includes a 55 percent chance of rain Friday night, race night for the Truck Series. Rain chances are at 52 percent Saturday, race day for the Xfinity Series, before moving out of the area in time for Sunday’s Cup series race.

