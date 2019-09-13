NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts its second NASCAR national-series tripleheader weekend of 2019, beginning with Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race and culminating in Sunday’s South Point Casino 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Sandwiched between those races is Saturday’s Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The Cup Series kicks off its 2019 playoffs Sunday, while the Truck Series runs its elimination race of the three-race opening round on Friday. The Xfinity Series officially sets its 12-driver playoffs with Saturday’s LVMS race. With the playoffs either lurking or already underway in the Xfinity and Truck series, the entry lists for those two series’ races at Vegas are void of Cup Series drivers.

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won the Truck Series race in his hometown of Las Vegas earlier this year, but Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Westgate 200. Busch won two races during the tripleheader weekend earlier this season, also visiting victory lane after the Xfinity Series race. Ross Chastain, though, is the defending winner of the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, claiming that win during a deal with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Team Penske has won the two most recent Cup Series races at LVMS. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the South Point Casino 400. His teammate Joey Logano won there earlier this year. Ford drivers have won the last three Cup races at Vegas, with Kevin Harvick winning there early-season race there last year.

Friday night’s Truck Series race is scheduled for 134 laps, divided into two 30-lap stages and a 74-lap third stage. The 200-lap Xfinity race is slated for 45, 45 and 110-lap stages. Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled for a 267-lap distance, divided into a couple of 80-lap stages, followed by a 107-lap final stage.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:05 a.m. — Truck Series practice

3:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

5:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6:35 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

2:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

7 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

No precipitation is predicted for the NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but hot temperatures are. Daily highs hovering around 100 degrees are predicted daily between Friday and Sunday. All three races this weekend are scheduled for evening and/or night green flags. Overnight lows in the 70s are predicted throughout the weekend.

