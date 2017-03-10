NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series kick off their West Coast Swing this weekend with a stop at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series will run the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, with the weekend culminating in Sunday’s running of the Kobalt 400 for the Cup Series. LVMS races will be the third of the season for both series.

Here’s a complete look at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend schedule (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET.

FRIDAY

2-3:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

4-4:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

6-6:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS2)

7:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2)

SATURDAY

Noon-12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:30-3:20 p.m. — Cup final practice (FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — Cup race (FOX

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Las Vegas is expected to provide clear skies all weekend, as there’s no precipitation expected for at least the next three days. Meanwhile, daytime high temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-80s, with higher of 83 are predicted for Friday and Saturday and Sunday’s predicted high is 86 degrees. Overnight low temperatures in the upper-50s to low 60s also are expected.

