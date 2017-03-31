NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Martinsville Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up its West Coast Swing last weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., and headed back east. Next up is Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the shortest track on the schedule, for Sunday’s STP 500. But this time around, instead of having the Xfinity Series along for the ride, the Camping World Truck Series will run a companion race. Saturday’s Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville will be only the third race of the season for the Truck Series, as that series comes off three-straight off weekends. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series takes the weekend off ahead of next weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Worth nothing: Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race is slated to air live on FOX, instead of the usual FS1. The Cup Series race, however, will be shown live on FS1.

Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track activities for Martinsville Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

1-1:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

3-3:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS1)

4:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

10-10:55 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

11:05 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

3 p.m. — Truck Series race (FOX)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

While Saturday and Sunday at Martinsville Speedway look favorable for racing and other on-track activity, the chance of precipitation Friday is high, as there’s an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms during the daytime hours. Track and NASCAR officials, though, are open to delaying Cup Series qualifying until Friday night, if unable to get it in during daylight, instead of cancelling the session and setting the starting grid from Sunday’s race by the NASCAR rule book. If Cup Series qualifying is delayed until Friday night, the series will gets its first taste of Martinsville’s new track-lighting system. Despite the new lights, no weekend track activity is actually scheduled for nighttime hours.

High temperatures between the mid and high-60s are expected throughout the NASCAR race weekend, with nighttime lows dipping into the 40s. Saturday night is expected to be the coldest of the weekend, with a low of 40 degrees expected.

Beyond Friday, the only chance of precipitation is a scant 10 percent chance on Sunday.

