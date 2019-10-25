NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Martinsville Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series go short-track racing this weekend at NASCAR’s oldest track, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The Truck Series will kick off the weekend with Saturday’s running of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, the middle race of the three-race round of six of the 2019 playoffs. For the Cup Series, Sunday’s First Data 500 will kick off the round of eight. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take the weekend off.

Johnny Sauter, who already has been eliminated from the Truck Series playoffs, is the defending winner of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, while Cup Series driver Kyle Busch won the last time the Truck Series visited Martinsville in March. Matt Crafton is the only active playoff driver with Martinsville wins to his credit. He’s won there twice, most recently in 2015. Sauter is a four-time Martinsville winner.

Saturday’s Truck Series race, scheduled for 200 laps, will be divided into two 50-lap stages and a final 100-lap third stage. Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled for stages of 130, 130 and 240 laps for a total length of 500 laps.

Team Penske has won the last two Cup Series races at Martinsville. Brad Keselowski, who was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend after the Kansas Speedway race, is the most recent Kansas winner, victorious there in March. Playoff driver Joey Logano is the defending winner of the First Data 500. Playoff driver Denny Hamlin is a five-time Martinsville winner. Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers in Martinsville wins, though, with nine. His most recent was in 2016.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Martinsville Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

2:05 p.m. — final Truck Series practice

SATURDAY

9:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

10:05 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

Noon — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN, broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m.))

1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

4:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Rain chances are expected to increase throughout the Martinsville Speedway race weekend, beginning with a scant four percent chance of rain on Friday and building to an 85 percent chance of precipitation Sunday. Saturday’s forecast includes a 25 percent chance of rain.

Sunday also is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend with a high temperature of 77 degrees. Daytime highs Friday and Saturday are expected to hover around 70 degrees. Lows vary throughout the weekend, with an overnight low of 51 degrees expected for Friday night, 61 degrees Saturday night and a low of 48 degrees in the forecast for Sunday night.

