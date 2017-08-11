NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Michigan International Speedway, Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend, with the Camping World Truck Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heading to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The Truck Series will run the LTI Printing 200 on Saturday, with the MIS race weekend culminating the in the Pure Michigan 400 for the Cup Series on Sunday. The Pure Michigan 400 will be the first of only four races remaining until the Cup Series playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will be at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington for a second-consecutive road-course race. Saturdays’ Mid-Ohio Challenge will the the second of three road-course race on the 2017 Xfinity Series schedule, with the third coming in a couple of weeks at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

The Xfinity Series will share the Mid-Ohio course with the Trans-Am Series, also racing there Saturday.

The 200-lap Pure Michigan 400 will be divided into two 60-lap stages, followed by an 80-lap stage. The Truck Series race will be half that distance, 100 laps, and will be split into stages of 30, 30 and 40 laps.

At Mid-Ohio, Saturday’s 75-lap Xfinity Series race will consist of two 20-lap stages and a 35-lap third stage.

Here’s a look at the combined schedule of on-track NASCAR activity for Michigan International Speedway and Mid-Ohio (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

1-1:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

2-2:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

3-3:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS1)

4-4:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

5:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

8:30-9:25 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice

Noon — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather):

The weekend weather forecast for Michigan International Speedway looks favorable. The only significant chance of precipitation is a 42 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday are below 10 percent. High temperatures in the mid to high-70s are expected throughout the weekend, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Meanwhile, a 55 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms is predicted at Mid-Ohio Friday, but skies should clear on Saturday, with just a 12 percent chance of precipitation. Like at Michigan, high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s are expected. Overnight lows are expected to range between 56 and 60 degrees.

