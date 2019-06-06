NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Michigan International Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend. the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run the SpeedyCash.com 400 on Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race of a doubleheader with the NTT IndyCar Series. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series take on Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday for two parts of a tripleheader weekend that also includes the ARCA Menards Series.

Friday night’s Truck Series race is the first of the three race “Triple Truck Challenge” for series championship-eligible drivers. It also marks the return of Greg Biffle to NASCAR competition through a one-race deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Friday night’s race also will be Ross Chastain’s first as a Truck Series championship-eligible driver after switching his eligibility from the Xfinity Series to the Truck Series.

Kyle Busch is the most recent TMS winner in Truck Series action, winning there earlier this season, while the defending winner of the SpeedyCas.com 400 is Justin Haley. Neither of those drivers will be in Friday night’s race. Truck Series regular Johnny Sauter is a five-time winner at Texas, with three of those wins coming since 2016.

Friday night’s 167-lap Truck Series race will be divided into stages of 40, 40 and 87 laps. Saturday’s LTI Printing 250 Xfinity Series race will consist of 125 laps laps in stages of 30, 30 and 65 laps laps, while the 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race Sunday will be made up of two 60-lap stages and an 80-lap third stage.

Austin Dillon is the defending winner of the LTI Printing 250, but he isn’t on the entry list for Saturday’s race. Paul Menard is the only Cup Series driver entered in the Xfinity Series race. He was an Xfinity winner at MIS in 2014. None of the drivers on the current roster of Xfinity Series regulars have won at Michigan.

Stewart-Haas Racing won both Cup Series races at MIS last year. Clint Bowyer is the defending winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400, while Harvick won at the track last August. Prior to those two wins for SHR, Kyle Larson won three-straight at Michigan.

Below, is the combined schedule of NASCAR on-track activity for Texas Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

3:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

5:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

7 p.m. — final Truck Series practice

FRIDAY

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (4 p.m. on FS2)

4:05 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2)

12:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The weekend weather forecast for Michigan International Speedway includes increasing chances of rain, beginning with an 11 percent chance of precipitation during the Saturday daytime hours, increasing to 25 percent Saturday night. The highest chance of precipitation at MIS is Saturday at 60 percent.

After expected daytime highs of 79 degrees Friday and Saturday, Sunday is expected to be the coolest day at Michigan, with a projected daytime high of 74 degrees. Friday night is expected to be the coolest night at MIS with an overnight low of 55 degrees. Lows in the low-60s are predicted for Saturday and Sunday nights.

After a 55 percent chance of thunderstorms both Thursday and Thursday night at Texas Motor Speedway, conditions are supposed to clear for Friday. Meanwhile, daytime highs in the mid to late-80s are expected to be followed by lows in the upper-60s both Thursday and Friday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).