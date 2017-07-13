NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Loudon, N.H., this weekend for racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series will kick off the doubleheader NASCAR national series race weekend on Saturday with the Overton’s 200. The NHMS weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Overton’s 301 on Sunday. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has the weekend off prior to its mid-week date at Eldora Speedway for the Eldora Dirt Derby in Rossburg, Ohio, on July 19.

While the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend is a doubleheader in terms of national-level competition, it’s actually a four-race weekend, with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also running there this weekend. The Modified race is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Friday, with the K&N race scheduled for approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity Series race will be divided into two 45-lap stages and a final 110-lap stage. The Cup race on Sunday will consist of two 75-lap stages and a 151-lap third stage for a total of 301 laps.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule of on-track activity for the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET.

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN, beginning at 11:45)

1-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

10-10:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice

11:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

12:30-1:25 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

4 p.m. — XFinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

As in recent past weekends, rain is in the forecast for the upcoming New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR race weekend, but the chances for precipitation are slighter, with Friday and Saturday forecasts predicting 20 percent chances of racing. The chance of rain drops to 10 percent for Sunday.

Sunday, meanwhile, is expected to be the hottest day of the race weekend, with a high of 88 degrees predicted. Daytime highs of 66 and 75 are expected for Friday and Saturday, respectively. Overtime lows in the high 50s to low 60s are expected throughout the weekend.

