NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend to comprise half of a four-race NASCAR weekend that also includes the K&N Pro Series East and Whelen Modified Tour. NASCAR’s third national Series, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, has the weekend off. After K&N and Modified races Friday, the Xfinity Series will kick off the national-level portion of the NHMS weekend with Saturday’s running of the ROXOR 200. The weekend in Loudon will culminate in Sundays running of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 by the Cup Series on Sunday.

The 200-lap Xfinity Series race is slated for two 45-lap stages, followed by a 110-lap third stage. Cup Series regulars have dominated NHMS victory lane in Xfinity Series action, but Xfinity regular Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the ROXOR 200. He is the only former Xfinity winner at Loudon on the entry list for Saturday’s race. The only Cup Series regular on the 41-driver entry list for Saturday is Paul Menard, who’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 12, a second entry for Team Penske.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, claiming one of his eight 2018 Cup Series wins at NHMS. Harvick, though, still is in search of his first win of 2018. Before him, Kyle Busch, who also won eight races a year ago and has four wins, so far, this season, won at NHMS in 2017. Both are three-time winners at the track

Sunday’s Cup race at NHMS is slated for 301 laps, divided into stages of 75, 75 and 151 laps.

Below, is the complete schedule of national-series, on-track activity at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET:

FRIDAY

12:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

10:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

11:15 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

12:35 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 P.M. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (accuweather.com):

The NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is expected to be hot, with the weekend forecast including extreme heat warnings. Actual high temperatures in the 90s are expected. Friday is expected to be the coolest day of the weekend with a high temperature of 92 degrees. High temperatures in the mid-90s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation isn’t in the forecasts for Friday and Saturday, but there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Overnight low temperatures between the mid-60s and mid-70s are expected throughout the weekend.

