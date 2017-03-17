NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series still are in the western half of the US on their West Coast Swing. Next up is weekend two of the three-race-weekend Swing at Phoenix International Raceway and the fourth race, overall, for each series. The Xfinity Series will kick off the competitive portion of the race weekend with Saturday’s DC Solar 200. It’ll be the first race of the four-race 2017 edition of the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program.

With Phoenix being a Dash 4 Cash race, the two highest-finishing series regulars in each of the first two 60-lap stages will be eligible for an extra $100,000 bonus. The highest finisher among the four at the the end of the 80-lap stage three, or the race, will win the Phoenix bonus.

For the Cup Series, next up is Sunday’s Camping World 500. The 312-lap distance will be broken into two 75-lap stages, followed by a final 162-lap stage.

Below, is the weekend schedule of on-track activity at Phoenix International Raceway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

2-3:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

4-4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

6-6:55 p.m. — final Xfinity practice (FS1)

7:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

Noon-12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS2)

2:30-3:20 p.m. — final Cup practice (FS2)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FOX)

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — Cup race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The Phoenix International Raceway is expected to be hot and dry. No precipitation is in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s each day, with Friday being the coolest day with a predicted high of 92 degrees. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the mid-90s. Meanwhile, overnight lows in the high-50s to low-60s are expected.

