NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Phoenix International Raceway

321451By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2017 NASCAR season winds down as all three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — head to Phoenix International Raceway for the second to last race for each series. As a result, each of the three series will determine its Championship Four for its respective season-finale the following weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The weekend will culminate in the running of Sunday’s Can-Am 500 for the Cup Series. The Truck Series will run the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday evening and the Xfinity Series the Ticket Galaxy 200 on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s 150-lap Truck Series race will be divided into 40, 40 and 70-lap stages. Stages of 60, 60 and 80 laps will make up Saturday’s Xfinity race, while the Cup race on Sunday will consist of two 75-lap stages and a final 162-lap stage for a 312-lap total distance.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule of on-track activity for Phoenix International Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY
11 a.m.-12:50 — Truck Series practice (FS2)
1-2:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)
2:30-3:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)
4:30-5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice
5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
6:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)
8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY
11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)
12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)
2-2:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)
3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

SUNDAY
2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

The NASCAR weekend at Phoenix International Raceway is expected to be rain-free, with no chances of rain over the course of the weekend forecast. Meanwhile, daytime high temperatures in the mid-80s are expected throughout the weekend, with nighttime lows dipping into the mid-50s.

