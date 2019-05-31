NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series travel to Long Pond, Pa., this weekend to take on Pocono Raceway, otherwise known as the “Tricky Triangle.” The race weekend will culminate in the running of the Pocono 400 by the Cup Series on Sunday afternoon. That race will be the first of two for the Cup Series at Pocono in a span of just over two months. Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race will be the only race for that series at Pocono, as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run the companion race at the track with the Cup Series returns in early August. The Truck Series has this weekend off.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be the fourth race for the series at Pocono Raceway. Cup Series regulars Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson are previous Xfinity winners there. None of those drivers are entered for Saturday’s race. Austin Dillon is the only Cup Series regular planning on contending the Xfinity Series race at Pocono. The 100-lap race will be divided into two 25-lap stages and a 50-lap third stage.

Martin Truex Jr., who won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last weekend, is the defending winner of the Pocono 400. But Busch is the most recent winner in Cup Series action at Pocono, winning there last July. The Pocono 400 is scheduled for two 50-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap stage for a total distance of 160 laps.

Below, is the schedule of NASCAR on-track activity at Pocono Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS2)

4:05 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS2)

SATURDAY

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:35 a.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

While clear skies are expected for Friday at Pocono Raceway, thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. There is a 59 percent chance of storms late in the day Saturday, followed by a 61 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the NASCAR weekend, with a daytime high of 77 degrees expected. Friday’s high also is expected to reach the mid-70s. Sunday, though, is expected to be cooler, with the temperature expected to only reach 69 degrees. Sunday night also is the coolest night in the weekend weather forecast, as a low of 43 degrees is predicted. Temperatures are only expected to dip into the mid-50s Friday and Saturday nights.

