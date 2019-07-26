NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Pocono Raceway, Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend. Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., plays host to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, as those two series are parts of a weekend tripleheader there that also includes the ARCA Menards Series. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is at Iowa Speedway in Newton as the headliner of a doubleheader weekend that also includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

Sunday’s Gander RV 400 Cup Series race is the second of the 2019 season for the Cup Series at Pocono. Kyle Busch won there earlier this season. That win was his second-straight at the track and the third at Pocono in the last four races there. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. won the first Pocono race of the 2018 season.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s Cup race. The 160-lap race is slated for two 50-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap third stage.

Both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series have Saturday races on their schedules. The Truck Series is slated to run the Gander RV 150 Saturday afternoon at Pocono. That race has a 60-lap scheduled distance, divided into 15, 15 and 30-lap stages. Kyle Busch also is the defending winner of the yearly Truck Series race at Pocono, but he’s not on the entry list for Saturday’s race there. As a matter-of-fact, no Cup regulars are entered in this weekend’s Truck Series race, even though the race is a companion event to Sunday’s Cup Series headliner.

Thirty-two drivers are on the entry list for the Gander RV 150, but none of them are former Truck Series winners at Pocono.

At Iowa, the Xfinity Series is scheduled to run the US Cellular 250 on Saturday evening. Thirty-nine drivers are on the entry list for the race, so unless there are withdrawals, one driver will fail to make the 38-car race field. Among those 39 drivers is Christopher Bell, who has won the last two Xfinity races at Iowa, including a race there earlier this season. Another Xfinity Series regular, Justin Allgaier, also won at Iowa Speedway last year.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 250 laps, divided into two 60-lap stages and a 130-lap final stage.

Below, is the combined schedule of on-track activity for Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

10:35 a.m. — Truck Series practice

12:35 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

5:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

9:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (FOX)

4:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Twenty-five percent chances of rain are in the Friday and Saturday forecasts for Pocono Raceway, dropping to 16 percent for Sunday. Meanwhile, daytime high temperatures near the low-80s are expected throughout the race weekend there. Friday is expected to be the coolest day at Pocono with a predicted daytime high of 79 degrees. Saturday and Sunday’s forecasted highs are 80 and 82 degrees, respectively. Overnight lows in the low to mid-60s also are in the Pocono weekend forecast.

Hotter temperatures are expected for Iowa Speedway. Highs of 86 degrees are in the forecasts for both Friday and Saturday, followed by overnight lows of 67 and 69 degrees. A 10 percent chance of rain Friday increases to a 21 percent chance during the day Saturday before dropping back down to a 15 percent chance of racing Saturday night.

