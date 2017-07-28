NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Pocono Raceway, Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three NASCAR national series are in action this weekend, with the Camping World Truck Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heading to Long Pond, Pa., for races at Pocono Raceway. For the Cup Series, Sunday’s Overton’s 400 is the second Pocono race of the season, with the first coming just last month. The Truck Series will run its companion race the Overton’s 150 on Saturday. The two races, actually are parts of a Pocono Raceway weekend tripleheader of racing, with the ARCA Racing Series running at the track on Friday.

Saturday’s Truck Series race will be a 60-lap affair, divided into two 15-lap stages and and a 30-lap stage. The 160-lap Cup race will be split into two 50-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap third stage.

The Pocono weekend schedule is nontraditional, especially when it comes to the Cup Series. Sunday’s race is the first of 2017 for whick qualifying is scheduled for the same day as the race.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series heads to Newton, Iowa, to run the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday. It will be the second time around at Iowa for the series. In the first Iowa Speedway NASCAR weekend, the Truck Series was a part of the action. This time around, though, the Xfinity Series shared the Iowa weekend with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. the K&N Pro Series kicks off the competitive portion of the weekend with a Friday night race.

The 250-lap Xfinity race will consist of two 60-lap stages and a 130-lap third stage.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of on-track activity for NASCAR national series at Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

Noon-12:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

2 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS1)

5-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

6:30 p.m.-7:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-9:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

10 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying

1 p.m. Truck Series race (FOX)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The weekend weather forecast for Pocono Raceway shows a possible wet start, with 55 percent chances of rain Friday and Saturday. That rain is expected to move out of the area, though, on Saturday, as there’s no chance of precipitation in the forecast for Sunday. High temperatures between the low and mid-70s are predicted throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, the weekend forecast for Iowa Speedway calls for drier conditions. The highest chance of rain between Friday and Saturday is the 11 percent chance during the daytime hours of Friday. Friday night and Saturday night, chances of precipitation drop to three percent. Daytime highs in the low-80s are predicted for both days, with nighttime lows in the upper-50s.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)