NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Richmond International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to a short track for the second-consecutive weekend, this time around to Richmond (Va.) International Speedway for two races sponsored by Toyota. The Xfinity Series will run the ToyotaCare 250, and the race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is the third of four Dash 4 Cash races in 2017. The 250-lap race will consist of two 75-lap stages, during which the race’s four Dash 4 Cash competitors will be determined, and a final 150-lap stage.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Cup race will consist of 400 laps — two 100-lap stage, with the second half of the race (200 laps) making up the third and final stage.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

1-1:55 p.m. – Xfiity Series practice (FS1)

3-3:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

4:45 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

9-9:55 a.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m.-Noon – Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. – Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. – Cup Series race (FOX)

Compared to the April April 21-24 Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway NASCAR race weekend, the upcoming Richmond race weekend looks much better, as chances of rain are very slight. The highest chances of rain throughout the weekend are under 10 percent. On Saturday, rain chances are seven percent in the afternoon, dropping to three percent Saturday night. On Sunday, chances of rain are even more slight, with a two percent chance of rain in the afternoon, rising to only three percent Sunday night.

Warm to hot temperatures are expected, with Saturday expected to be the hottest day, as the daytime high is expected to reach 92 degrees. Highs the remainder of the weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper-80s. Lows in the low-70s are predicted throughout the race weekend.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)