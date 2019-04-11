NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Richmond Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go short-track racing for the second-consecutive race weekend, this time around for night racing at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The race weekend will kick off Friday with the Toyota Care 250 for the Xfinity Series and culminate in Saturday night’s Toyota Owners 400 for the Cup Series.

Friday night’s Xfinity Series race will be the second race in the four-race Dash 4 Cash program. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe will be the four drivers going for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. Bell not only will be going for the D4C bonus, he’ll also be going for a second-straight 2019 win and a third-straight win at Richmond, as he won both races there last year.

On the Cup side, Kyle Busch will be going for a second-straight 2019 win and a third-straight at Richmond, as he swept the Cup races there in 2018.

Friday night’s 250-lap Xfinity Series race is slated to two 75-lap stages, followed by a final 100-lap stage. The 400-lap Cup race will be divided into 100, 100 and 200-lap stages.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Richmond Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

8:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice

1:05 p.m. — Cup Series final practice

3:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

5:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

7 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Precipitation, including thunderstorms, are in the race weekend forecast for Richmond Raceway. After a 25 percent chance of rain at the track during the daytime hours Friday, a 62 percent chance of a thunderstorm plagues the Friday-night forecast. Chances for a Saturday thunderstorm is at 59 percent from Saturday, transitioning into a 55 percent chance of rain Saturday night.

Meanwhile daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the mid-60s are expected for both Friday and Saturday.

