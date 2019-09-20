NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Richmond Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go nighttime, short-track racing this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The Xfinity Series kicks off the weekend with Friday night’s running of the GoBowling.com 250. The NASCAR doubleheader at Richmond culminates in Saturday night’s running of the Federated Auto Parts 400 by the Cup Series. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series has the weekend off.

The GoBowling.com 250 is the first race of the seven-race, 12-driver Xfinity Series playoffs. The scheduled distance of Friday night’s race is 250-laps, divided into two 75-lap stages and a 100-lap third stage. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the race. He also is the winner of two of the last three Xfinity races at Richmond, sweeping both races there last year. Cole Custer won at Richmond earlier this year. They are the only two former Richmond winners on the entry list for this weekend’s race.

Saturday night’s Cup Series race, the second of the series playoffs, is slated for a 400-lap distances — two 100-lap stages in the first half, followed by a 200-lap final stage. Martin Truex Jr., who began the playoffs with a win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is the most recent winner at Richmond, winning there in April. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate won the previous two races, sweeping the Cup Series races at the track last year.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Richmond Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

11:35 a.m. — Cup Series pratice (NBCSN)

1:35 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Precipitation is unlikely to interfere with the Richmond Raceway weekend, with only a scant four-percent chance of rain Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday’s forecasts include daytime-high temperatures in the 80s — 80 on Friday and 87 Saturday. A Friday-night low of 54 is predicted. A low of 62 degrees is predicted for Saturday night.

