NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

By AMANDA VINCENT

While the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes the weekend off, both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series go road-course racing, but at different road courses.

The Xfinity Series continues its regular season Saturday with the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Saturday’s race is the third of four road-course races in the 2019 season and is the first of a stretch of four races to close out the regular season. Meanwhile Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, is the second race of the 2019 seven-race Truck Series playoffs.

Saturday’s Xfinity race is scheduled for 45-lap distance, divided into stages of 10, 10 and 25 laps. Series regular Justin Allgaier is the defending winner. Notable drivers on the 39-driver entry list include A.J. Allmendinger, who will make his fourth start of the season for Kaulig Racing, and Matt DiBenedetto, who climbs behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 for a race Jeffrey Earnhardt originally was scheduled to run. Allmendinger and another Xfinity Series regular, Jeremy Clements, also are Xfinity Series race winners at Road America.

Sunday’s Truck Series race is the only road-course of the year for that series. None of the drivers 29 on the preliminary entry list for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 are former series winners at the track. The two most recent winners of the Truck Series race in Canada are Justin Haley and Austin Cindric, who have both moved on to the Xfinity Series. Sunday’s race is scheduled for two 20-lap stages, followed by a 24-lap final stage, for a 64-lap total distance.

Below, is the schedule of NASCAR national-series, on-track activity for Road America and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

3:35 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice

SATURDAY

9:35 a.m. — Truck Series practice

11:35 a.m. — final Truck Series practice

11:40 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (delayed broadcast 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

2:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Pleasant weather is expected at both Road America Canadian Tire Motorsport Park throughout the race weekend. Chances of precipitation are expected to remain in the single digits while daytime highs are only expected to reach the low to mid-70s at both locations. Overnight lows in the 50s also are expected.

