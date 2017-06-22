NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series — Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck — are in action this weekend, as the Truck, and Xfinity series head to the Midwest for night racing at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Meanwhile, the Cup Series goes west for the first road-course race of the season — Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The region K&N Pro Series West also will race at Sonoma this weekend.

As for the Truck Series and Xfinity Series in Iowa, the trucks will kick off the weekend with Friday night’s running of the M&Ms 200. The Xfinity Series will close out that track’s race weekend Saturday night with the American Ethanol E15 250.

Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma will consist of 110 laps, broken into two 25-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap stage. Friday night’s Truck Series race at Iowa will be a 200 lap race, split into two 60-lap stages and an 80-lap third stage, while the Xfinity race at Iowa on Saturday night will consist of two 60-lap stage, followed by a longer 130-lap stage for a total of 250 laps.

Here’s the combined schedule of national-level on-track activity at Iowa and Sonoma (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

All times ET

FRIDAY

10-11:25 a.m. – Truck Series practice (FS1)

12:15-1:15 p.m. – Truck Series final practice (FS1)

2-2:55 p.m. – Xfinity Sereies practice (FS1)

3-4:55 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

5-5:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

6:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying

6:30-7:55 p.m. – Cup Series final practice (FS1)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

2:45 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

6:15 p.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying (shown delayed at 7 p.m. on FS1)

8:30 p.m. – Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. – Cup Series race (FS1)

The weather forecast in Sonoma is expected to be hot and dry for NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway. There’s not a chance of rain in the forecast from Friday through Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits Thursday, but daytime highs are expected to remain in the double digits during three days of on-track activity. Between Friday and Sunday, Friday is expected to be the hottest day, with the high reaching the lower-90s. Highs in the mid-80s are expected for Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, lows in the mid-50s are expected nightly.

Cooler temperatures are expected in Newton at Iowa Speedway. Daytime highs in the mid-70s are expected on Friday and Saturday, with nighttime lows dipping into the low-50s. Rain chances are slight on Friday, with percentages in the single digits. On Saturday night, though, there’s a 61 percent chance of precipitation.

