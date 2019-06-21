NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Sonoma Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend. a doubleheader weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway that includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will culminate in the Toyota Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series is at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park, in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis for a doubleheader that also includes the ARCA Racing Series. The Truck Series will go racing at Gateway on Friday night in the CarShield 200. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off.

None of the 32 drivers on the entry list for Saturday night’s truck race have a win at Gateway. Last year’s winner was Justin Haley, who has since moved on the the Xfinity Series. Also not on the entry list for the Gateway race is Truck Series regular Johnny Sauter. Myatt Snider will be behind the wheel of the No. 13 ThorSport Ford normally driven by Sauter, as Sauter sits out as a result of a one-race suspension for an incident during the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16.

Saturday night’s Truck Series race is slated for a 160-lap distance, divided into stages of 35, 35 and 90 laps.

Sunday’s race at Sonoma will be the first road-course race of the season for the Cup Series. While Sonoma Raceway is a familiar facility to the series, the course for Sunday’s race will be different. The route the Cup cars will take around the track this time around will include the Carousel, not used for Cup Series races there since 1997. The added distance per lap has resulted in a lap reduction for this year’s race. The 2019 edition of the Toyota SaveMart 350 will be 90 laps long, divided into two 20-lap stages and a 50-lap third stage.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the Sonoma race on the former configuration. He’s a two-time winner at Sonoma, as is his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch.

Below, is the combined schedule of on-track NASCAR national-series activity for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Sonoma Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

2:40 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

5:40 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:35 a.m. — Truck Series practice

1:35 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

3:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

6:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (delayed – 8:30 p.m. on FS2)

10 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Sunny skies free of precipitation are in the Sonoma weather forecast throughout the NASCAR race weekend. Hot temperatures also are expected. Friday will be the coolest day with a predicted daytime high in the mid-80s. Highs in the low-90s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low-50s each night, though.

Weather at Gateway isn’t expected to be as clear Saturday. There is a 40 percent change of scattered thunderstorms during the day, increasing to a 60 percent chance of a severe thunderstorm Saturday night. A high temperature of 93 is predicted, dropping to a low of 74 degrees Saturday night.

