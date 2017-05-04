NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for the second restrictor-plate race of the season for each season — Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 for the Xfinity Series and the Geico 500 for the Cup Series on Sunday.

The 188-lap Geico 500 for the Cup Series will be divided into two 55-lap stages and a third stage of 78 laps. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, meanwhile, will consist of two 25-lap stages and a 63-lap final stage for a total of 113 laps.

The race weekend is a tripleheader weekend, as the ARCA Racing Series also has a race scheduled for Saturday evening at Talladega.

Below, is the schedule for NASCAR-related on-track activity at Talladega Superspeedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

(All times ET)

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

1:30-2:25 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

2:30-3:25 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

4:30-5:25 p.m. – Cup Series final practice (FS1)

SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1 p.m. – Xfinity Series race (FOX)

4 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying (FOX)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. – Cup Series race (FOX)

The Talladega Superspeedway race weekend looks to get off to a cool and, possibly, wet start on Friday, with the day’s forecasted high temperature at 55 degrees and a 46 percent chance of rain. The forecast improves, though, for Saturday and Sunday — race days for the Xfinity and Cup Series.

Daytime highs of 73 degrees are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. The only chance of rain those two days is a scant two percent chance Saturday. Meanwhile, vernight lows over the course of the weekend are expected to dip into the 40s.

