NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

After taking the weekend off, both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series return to action for superspeedway racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The Xfinity Series will kick off the NASCAR portion of the Talladega weekend with Saturday’s running of the MoneyLion 300, whil the weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Geico 500 for the Cup Series. The Talladega race weekend is actually a tripleheader weekend, as the ARCA Menards Series will race at the superspeedway Friday. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Gancer Outdoors Truck Series continues its early-season, month-long break.

Sunday’s Cup Series race will begin a new era of sorts for the Cup Series, as it will be the first superspeedway race without restrictor plates in more than 30 years and the first race on a superspeedway featuring the 2019 aerodynamic rules package. The series ran the 2018 package, complete with plates, in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Geico 500, while Aric Almirola is the most recent Talladega winner in the Cup Series, winning there last October. Ford has won the last seven Talladega races in the Cup Series and eight of the last nine.

Sunday’s 188-lap race will be divided into two 55-lap stages, followed by a 78-lap third stage. Saturday’s MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is slated for two 25-lap stages, followed by a 63-lap stage for a total distance of 113 laps.

The MoneyLion 300 is the third race in the four-race 2019 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program, so no Cup Series drivers are on the entry list. No former Talladega winners are among the current roster of Xfinity Series drivers. Spencer Gallagher, who retired from competition as a driver at the end of the 2018 season, is the defending winner of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega.

Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick are the four drivers who’ll be contending for the D4C bonus at Talladega, by virtue of their race finishes at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Below, is the weekend schedule of NASCAR on-track activity for Talladega Superspeedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

1:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice

2:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

4:35 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

SATURDAY

10:10 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

4:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FOX)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Daytime high temperatures ranging from the mid to high-70s are expected throughout the Talladega Superspeedway race weekend, with Friday’s temperature expected to reach 73 degrees and temps topping out at 78 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Friday night is expected to be the coolest night of the race weekend with a low of 44 degrees, while low temps in the mid-50s are expected Saturday and Sunday nights.

The most significant chances of rain this weekend at Talladega stand at 25 percent Saturday night and Sunday.

