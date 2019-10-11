NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series go superspeedway racing this weekend as parts of a Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway NASCAR doublheader weekend. Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 is the first of three races that make up the second round, or round of six, of the Truck Series playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 is the second race of the second round, or round of 12, of the Cup Series playoffs.

Saturday’s Truck Series race ends a near month-long break for the truck series and is the second superspeedway race for the series this year, the first of the season at Talladega. The Sugarlands Shine 250 is scheduled for a 94-lap distance, divided into two 20-lap stages and a final 54-lap stage. Part-time series driver Timothy Peters is the defending winner of the race. Grand Enfinger is the most recent Talladega winner among Truck Series winners, getting to Talladega’s victory lane in 2016.

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 is the fourth and final superspeedway race of the 2019 Cup Series season, the second of the year at Talladega. Chase Elliott is the most recent Cup Series winner at the track with an April victory, while Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the 1000Bulbs.com 500. Sunday’s race is scheduled for two two 55-lap stages and a 78-lap stage for a 188-lap total distance.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Talladega Superspeedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:35 p.m. — Truck Series practice

1:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:35 p.m. — final Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

10:35 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

4:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

The race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway is expcted to be a cool one. After a predicted daytime high of 84 degrees on Friday, highes of 68 degrees and 67 degrees are in the forecasts for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows in the 50s also are expected throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, rain chances are expected to increase as the race weekend progresses, beginning at four percent on Friday, building to 20 percent Saturday and 62 percent Sunday.

