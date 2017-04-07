NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series head to the newly-repaved Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth for the sixth race of the season for the Cup Series and the fifth race of the year for the Xfinity Series. The new surface at TMS will make for a lot of unknowns, considering there’s been no testing on the track since the repave.

The Xfinity Series will take on Texas on Saturday with the running of the My Bariatric Solutions 300, a 200 lap race made up of a couple of 45-lap stages, followed by a 120-lap third and final stage. The race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Cup Series race. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 is slated for 334 laps, with the first stage each consisting of 85 laps before a 164-lap final stage.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule of on-track activity (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

Noon-2:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

2:30-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

6:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:30-10:25 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

Noon-12:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS2)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FOX)

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The weather forecast for the Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR race weekend looks fairly clear, with the only chances of precipitation being a one percent chance of race on Saturday and a 12 percent chance Sunday. The highest chance of race in the Fort Worth area this weekend comes Sunday night, with a 25 percent chance of rain in the forecast for well after NASCAR activities should concluded.

High temperatures throughout the weekend are expected to race from the high-70s to mid0-80s, with lows in the 60s expected nightly.

