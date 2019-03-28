NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to all three of NASCAR’s national divisions this weekend for a tripleheader weekend to culminate in Sunday’s running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the weekend Friday night with the Vankor 350, and the Xfinity Series returns from a weekend off to run the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at TMS on Saturday.

Friday night’s 147-lap Truck Series race is slated for three stages of 35, 35 and 77 laps. Justin Haley, who has since moved on to the Xfinity Series, is the most recent Truck Series winner at TMS, winning there last November. But Truck Series veteran Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the Vankor 350. Sauter’s win of last year’s race was his fifth Truck Series win at the track.

Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s My Bariatric Solutions 300, but he’s not on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Series regular Cole Custer is the most recent TMS winner in the Xfinity Series, kicking off last November with a win there. Saturday’s race is scheduled for a couple of 45-lap stages, followed by a 110-lap stage for a total distance of 200 laps.

A couple of drivers from the last year’s “Big Three” won last year’s Cup Series races at Texas. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. His quest for a second-straight will cap off a tripleheader weekend for Busch, as he’s planning to run all three races at TMS. Kevin Harvick claimed his eighth and final win of 2018 at TMS last November. Sunday’s race is slated for 334 laps, divided into two 85-lap stages and a 164-lap stage.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Texas Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

4:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

6:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

FRIDAY

3:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:10 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:10 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER ( from accuweather.com):

Race weekend temperatures at Texas Motor Speedway are expected to begin warm, but conditions are predicted to cool throughout the weekend, as daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s are expected for Thursday and Friday. But Friday night’s low is expected to dip into the mid-50s, only to rise to the low-60s or high-50s during the daytime for the remainder of the race weekend. For Saturday and Sunday night, lows are expected to dip into the low 40s.

Also, rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. a 55 percent chance of rain is predicted for Friday night, and a 59 percent of rain is in the forecast for Saturday. Rain, though, is expected to move out of the area Saturday night, and Sunday is expected to be dry.

