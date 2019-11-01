NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR season is winding down as Texas Motor Speedway plays host to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend for the third-to-last races of the season, the middle race of the penultimate round of the playoffs, for both series. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, meanwhile, takes its last weekend off. The Xfinity Series kicks off the weekend Saturday night with the running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300. The Cup Series sticks to a more traditional schedule, running the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is scheduled for a 200-lap distance, divided into 45, 45 and 110-lap stages. Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was the winner the last time the Xfinity Series raced at Texas, but playoff driver Cole Custer was victorious there in 2017. Custer is the only previous TMS winner among current Xfinity Series regulars.

Meanwhile, Cup Series playoff drivers have been responsible for the last four Cup Series wins at TMS. Denny Hamlin won there earlier this year, while Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the AAA Texas 500. Harvick is the winner of two of the last four Cup races at Texas, also winning the 2017 edition of the AAA Texas 500. Jimmie Johnson, though, has seven Texas wins to his credit.

Sunday’s race is scheduled for two 85-lap stages, followed by a 164-lap third stage for a total distance of 334 laps.

Below is the schedule of on-track activity for Texas Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

2:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice

5:05 p.m. — final Cup Series practice

SATURDAY

5:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

7:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (CNBC)

8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

The Texas Motor Speedway race weekend is expected to be a cool one. Each day is expected to be warmer than the last with Sunday being the warmest day of the NASCAR weekend with a daytime high of 64 degrees. A Friday high of 59 degrees is expected, with Saturday’s high predicted to be 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid to upper-30s are expected Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday is expected to be warmer with a low of 48 degrees.

Rain isn’t expected to be an issue at TMS. The only chance of rain throughout the race weekend is a one percent chance Saturday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).