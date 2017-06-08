NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Texas, Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — all are in action this weekend, the Cup and Xfinity series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and the Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

The Truck Series will be the first to race, doing so Friday night, running a companion event to the Verizon IndyCar Series. The Texas race weekend, actually, is a tripleheader weekend that also includes the Stadium Super Truck Series.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Cup Series will make up two-thirds of a tripleheader weekend that will open with ARCA Series racing Friday. The Xfinity Series will run Saturday afternoon and the Cup Series on Sunday afternoon.

Friday’s 167-lap WinStarOnlineGaming.com 400 Truck Series race will be divided into two 40-lap stages and an 87-lap third stage. The Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race at Pocono on Saturday will be a 100-lap affair, with the first half of the race split into two 25-lap stages and the second half comprising a 50-lap third stage. The following day, the Cup Series will run a total of 160 laps in the Axalta Pocono 400, broken down into two 50-lap stages and a 60-lap stage.

Here’s a look at the combined Texas and Pocono schedule of NASCAR-related on-track activity (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

All times ET

THURSDAY

4-4:55 p.m. – Truck Series practice

6-6:55 p.m. – Truck Series practice

8-8:55 p.m. Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

11 a.m.-12:25 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

1-1:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

3-3:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

4 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

5:35 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying

8 p.m. – Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:35 a.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. – Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. – Xfinity Series race (FOX)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. – Cup Series race (FS1)

For Camping World Truck Series action at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday evening looks good for qualifying and racing. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation, in the form of a thunderstorm, Friday morning. But that precipitation is expected to move out of the area in time for the series’ on-track activity for the day. The Truck Series is expected to take to the track Friday under mainly clear skies in temperatures in the low 70s.

Rain may play havoc, though, with the Cup and Xfinity series at Pocono on Friday and Saturday. There’s a 55 percent chance of a passing shower on Friday and a 46 percent chance of scattered showers on Saturday. The forecast looks clear for Cup racing on Sunday. As far as temperatures go, Friday is expected to be the coolest day, with the high only reaching the low 70s. Conditions will warm up Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s expected.

