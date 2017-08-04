NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Watkins Glen International

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go road-course racing this weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. For the Cup Series, Sunday’s I Love New York, 355 at The Glen is the second and last road-course race of the season. Saturday’s Zippo 200 at The Glen is the first of three road-course races this season for the Xfinity Series, preceding races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., for three road-course races in a span of four races.

Even though the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has the weekend off, the WGI weekend is, still, a tripleheader weekend, as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East also will be in action at The Glen.

The I Love New York 355, the first of five remaining races in the Cup Series regular season, is a 90-lap race, consisting of two 20-lap stages, followed by a 50-lap third and final stage. Saturday’s 82 lap Xfinity race will be divided into 20, 20 and 42-lap stages.

The Watkins Glen weekend plays host to the second-consecutive weekend of same-day qualifying and racing for the Cup Series, a scheduling experiment rolled out a week ago at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The Cup cars won’t get out on track until Saturday for practice. The only national-level on-track activity scheduled for Friday — two practice sessions for the Xfinity Series.

Here’s a look at the on-track schedule of national-level on-track activity at Watkins Glen International (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12-12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

2:30-3:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series finial practice.

SATURDAY

10-10:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

11:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

12:30-1:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

12:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Rain may play a significant role in the NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International, but there’s more of a chance it won’t. The slightest chance of rain this weekend is a 19 percent chance Sunday, qualifying and race day for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. There’s a 25 percent chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday, qualifying and race day for the Xfinity Series and practice day for the Cup Series. The biggest chance of rain is Friday, with a 55 percent change of an afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast.

Friday also is expected to be the hottest day of the race weekend, with the high temperature reaching 87 degrees. Highs in the mid-70s are expected for Saturday and Sunday, though.

