NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend as their regular seasons wind down. For the Cup Series, Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard is the period on the 26-race regular season. The Lily Diabetes 250 for the Xfinity Series on Saturday is the penultimate race of that series’ regular season.

Fourteen of the 16 Cup Series playoff berths already have been claimed with Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman in position to claim the other two heading into the weekend. A win by another driver not in playoff territory, though, could hamper the playoff chances of Johnson or Bowman.

The 160-lap Brickyard 400 distance will be broken down into two 50-lap stages and a 60-lap final stage. Kasey Kahne enters the weekend as the race’s defending winner.

The Lilly Diabetes 250 is a 100-lap race, divided into stages of 30, 30 and 40 laps. William Byron, who has since moved on to the Cup Series, won the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis last year. Kyle Busch was the winner of the three of the previous six races at the track. Neither driver is on the entry list for Saturday’s race. The only former Indy winner on the entry list for this year’s Indy race is 2014 winner Ty Dillon.

Below, is the complete schedule of on-track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY:

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

SATURDAY

10:30-11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

11:45 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:30-2:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Thurnderstorms and rain are in the forecast for the Brickyard 400 race weekend in Indianapolis, with thunderstorms chances surpassing 60 percent Friday and Saturday and a 66 percent chance of racing Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be mild. Friday’s predicted high temperature of 74 degrees is the warmest of the race weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures are expected only to reach the high-60s. Overnight lows in the high-50s to low-60s are predicted throughout the weekend.

