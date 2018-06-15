NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

While the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes off for the Father’s Day weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series head to Newton, Iowa, for a doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway, culminating in Sunday evening’s running of the Iowa 250 for the Xfinity Series. The Truck Series will take the the track Saturday night for the M&Ms 200.

Saturday’s Camping World Truck race is scheduled for a 200-lap distance, broken into 60, 60 and 80-lap stages. John Hunter Nemechek was the winner of last year’s Truck Series race at Iowa, while Johnny Sauter heads into this weekend’s race as the last two races on the schedule, most recently at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth last weekend. He has four wins in the eight races, so far, this season, including three wins in the last four races. Both drivers are entered for Saturday’s race. The Iowa weekend will be a doubleheader weekend for Nemechek.

Sunday’s 250-lap Xfinity Series race distance will be divided into two 60-lap stages and a third 120-lap stage. William Byron is the defending winner of the Iowa 250, but Ryan Preece won the last time the Xfinity Series visited Iowa Speedway last July. Neither driver is on the entry list for Sunday’s race.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Iowa Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

SATURDAY

9:35-10:25 a.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

11:05-11:55 a.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS2)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

5:40-6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Hot temperatures in are expected at Iowa Speedway on Saturday and Sunday with mirroring highs of 92 degrees predicted for both days. Those temps are expected to cool down in the evening, eventually reaching lows in the mid-70s overnight. The highest chance of precipitation is predicted for Sunday, ranging between 14 percent during the day to 25 percent Sunday night. Rain chances Saturday are expected to remain below 10 percent.

