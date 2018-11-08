NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for ISM Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series head to ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., for their penultimate races of the season. After the weekend is over, the final four drivers racing for championships in each of the national series — Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series — will be known, provided there are no inspection issues for any of those drivers.

The Truck Series will kick off the ISM Raceway weekend with Friday evening’s Lucas Oil 150. Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter head into Phoenix in the comfortable positions of already having secured their berths in the Homestead-Miami Speedway championship round. Drivers battling for the two remaining positions include Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton. None of the drivers still vying for championship slots have previous wins at ISM Raceway. Sauter is the defending winner of the Lucas Oil 150.

The Lucas Oil 150 will be comprised of two 45-lap stages and a 60-lap final stage for a total of 150 scheduled laps.

The Xfinity Series will run the Whelen 200 on Saturday. William Byron is the defending winner of the race, and Brad Keselowski won in Xfinity Series action in Phoenix earlier this year. Neither of those drivers are on the entry list for this weekend’s race. Justin Allgaier is the most recent winner at ISM Raceway among the current roster of series regulars, winning at the track in March 2017. Cole Custer, last weekend’s winner at Texas Motor Speedway, is the only driver with his championship-round spot already clinched. The seven drivers competing for the other three slots include Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Elliott Sadler, Danile Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric.

The 200 laps that make up the Whelen 200 will be divided into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.

The weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Can-Am 500 for the Cup Series on Sunday. Like in the Xfinity Series, only one driver is locked into the four-driver Cup Series championship battle at Homestead — Joey Logano — courtesy of a win two weekends ago at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Kevin Harvick was thought to be a lock by virtue of his win last weekend at Texas, but a penalty nullified that berth. Instead, Harvick will be among seven driver looking to join Logano in the championship round. Harvick will have to battle his three Stewart-Haas Racing teammates — Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola — along with Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. for one of the final three playoff advancement spots. ISM Raceway is Harvick’s best track though. He has nine wins, there, including a win earlier this season. Matt Kenseth was victorious in last year’s Can-Am 500.

The 312-lap Can-Am 500 is scheduled for two 75-lap stages, followed by a third and final stage of 162 laps.

Below is the schedule of on-track activity at ISM Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

10:30-11:20 a.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS2)

1:35-2:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

2:35-3:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

4:35-5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

5:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2-2:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Sunny weather is predicted throughout the ISM Raceway NASCAR weekend, with no chance of precipitation in sight. Meanwhile daytime-high temperatures in the high-70s are expected. Friday is expected to be the warmest day with a high of 78 degrees before dipping to an overnight low of 53. Saturday and Sunday, a high temperature of 77 degrees is predicted for both days, with overnight lows of 49 degrees and 47 degrees, respectively.

