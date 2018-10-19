NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2018 playoffs continue at Kansas Speedway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend. For the Cup Series, the second round concludes Sunday with the running of the Hollywood Casino 400. The field of 12 will be whittled to eight after Sunday’s checkered flag. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will begin its second round, or round of eight, Saturday at Kansas with the running of the Kansas Lottery. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has the weekend off.

Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity race will be divided into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps. Championship candidate Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the race.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled for two 80-lap stages, followed by a 107-lap stage for a total distance of 267 laps. Reigning Cup Series champion and 2018 championship contender Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the race, but another title defender and former champion, Kevin Harvick, was victorious the last time the series visited Kansas Speedway in May.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Kansas Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

5-5:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

7:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

10:30-11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

11:40 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

2:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The weekend weather forecast for Kansas Speedway is a good one after expected morning showers clear out on Friday. Beyond Friday, no rain is expected at the track for the NASCAR race weekend. Friday high temperature in the mid-60s is expected, but Saturday and Sunday are expected to be cooler with high temps more in the low-60s range. Cool nights are expected. Friday night and Sunday night lows in the 40s are expected, with Saturday night’s temperature dipping into the mid-30s.

