NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Las Vegas Motor Speedway plays host to all three of NASCAR’s national series this weekend, which will culminate in Sunday’s running of the South Point Hotel & Casino 400. That race will be the first of 10 that make up the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity series races at LVMS also will have playoff implications. Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 will be the second race of the eight-driver, seven-race playoffs for the Truck Series, while the DC Solar 300 on Saturday will be the last regular-season race for the Xfinity Series, cementing that series’ 12-driver, seven-race playoff series.

This weekend’s races will be the second of the year at LVMS for all three series. Kevin Harvick claimed his second Cup Series win of the season in Las Vegas in March, the third race of the 2018 season. Cup Series regulars swept the tripleheader weekend at LVMS earlier this year, with Kyle Larson taking an Xfinity Series win and Kyle Busch winning the Truck Series race.

This weekend marks the first year of each of the national series racing twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Complete schedule of NASCAR on-track activity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

5:05-5:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

7:05-7:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

2:05-2:55 — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

5:05-5:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

1-1:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

2-10 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3:30-4:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Hot temperatures and dry conditions are in the weekend forecast for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As a mater-of-fact, there’s no rain in the forecast throughout the tripleheader race weekend. High temperatures are expected to reach the 100-degree mark daily, with nighttime lows dipping into the mid-70s.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).