NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Martinsville Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series go short track racing this weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The Truck Series kicks off the weekend Saturday with the running of the Texas Roadhouse 200, while the second NASCAR race weekend of the year at Martinsville culminates in Sunday’s running of the First Data 500. This weekend’s races is the first in the second to last round of the playoffs for each respective series. For the Cup Series’ that’s the round of eight, for the Truck Series, the round of six.

The Texas Roadhouse 200 is scheduled for a 200-lap distance, divided into two 50-lap stages and a 100-lap third stage. Noah Gragson is the defending winner of the race, but John Hunter Nemechek was victorious there earlier this season. Gragson remains in the Truck Series championship hunt, but Nemechek isn’t championship eligible, as he only races part-time in the series.

The 500-lap First Data 500 is scheduled for stages of 130, 130 and 240 laps. Clint Bowyer won at Martinsville in March. But Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the First Data 500. Both drivers are still among the drivers vying for the 2018 Cup Series championship.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off.

Below, is the schedule of NASCAR on-track activity for Martinsville Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

SATURDAY

9-9:50 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

10:05 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (CNBC)

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

4:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

A rainy Friday is expected in Martinsville, Va., but chances of precipitation are supposed to drop for the remainder of the weekend, according to the weather forecast. A 25 percent chance of rain is in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. But with lights recently installed at Martinsville Speedway, racing into the nighttime is a possibility.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in the low to mid-60s are expected Saturday and Sunday, a warm-up from a projected high in the mid-40s on Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the 40s are expected nightly.

