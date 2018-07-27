NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Pocono Raceway, Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action this weekend, with the Camping World Truck Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series taking on the Tricky Triangle that is Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series heads to Newton, Iowa, for short-track racing at Iowa Speedway. The combined schedule for the two tracks makes for a doubleheader of NASCAR national-level racing on Saturday with both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series in action, while the Cup Series closes out the Pocono race weekend on Sunday.

Other series also will be racing at both tracks, with the ARCA Racing Series joining the Truck and Cup series at Pocono for a Friday race, while NASCAR’s regional K&N Pro Series opens the Iowa race weekend with a Friday night race there.

The NASCAR national-level competition for the weekend will kick off Saturday with the Gandoor Outdoors 150 for the Truck Series. It’ll mark the first and only visit of the year for the series at the “Tricky Triangle.” That race will be a 60-lap race, divided into stages of 15, 15 and 30 laps. Then, it’s west to Iowa Speedway for the US Cellular 250, the second Iowa race of the year for the Xfinity Series. That race is slated for two stages of 60 laps, followed by a 130-lap stage for a total distance of 250 laps.

Then, it’s back to Pocono to close out the weekend with the Cup Series and the running of the Gander Outdoors 400, a 160-lap race made up of two 50-lap stages and a 60-lap final stage. Like the Xfinity Series is making its second trip to Iowa Speedway, Sunday will mark the second Pocono race of the season for the Cup Series.

The Cup Series will have an abbreviated schedule at Pocono. Instead of a traditional Friday start to the weekend with practice and qualifying, the Cup Series cars won’t hit the track at Pocono Raceway until Saturday for two practice sessions and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

Below, is the combined complete schedule of national-level NASCAR on-track activity for Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

Noon-12:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

2-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

5:05-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

6:35-7:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

9-9:50 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

10 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (CNBC)

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

4:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

5:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

After expected thunderstorms move out of the Pocono Raceway area on Friday, chances of precipitation decrease throughout the race weekend, from 25 percent on Saturday to under 10 percent Sunday. Meanwhile, high temperatures in the mid-70s are expected throughout the weekend.

Temps in the mid-70s are also in the weekend forecast at Iowa Speedway. That forecast includes a 60 percent chance of a thunderstorm Saturday, with precipitation chances decreasing to 23 percent Saturday night.

