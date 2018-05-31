NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to the Pocono Mountains to go racing at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend. The Pocono race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Pocono 400 for the Cup Series. The Xfinity Series will open the NASCAR portion of the race weekend with Saturday’s running of the Pocono Green 250. Although the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off for the second-consecutive weekend, the Pocono Raceway race weekend will be a tripleheader one with the ARCA Racing Series running at the track on Friday evening.

Sunday’s Pocono 400 will be the 14th points-paying race of the Cup Series season, making it the first race of the second half of the regular season. The 160-lap race will be divided into two 50-lap stages and a final 60-lap stage. Ryan Blaney claimed his first, and to this point only, Cup Series win in last year’s Pocono 400. Kyle Busch, though, is the most recent Cup Series winner at Pocono, winning the second of two yearly races there in 2017.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be the third for the series at Pocono Raceway. Both of the previous two races were won by Cup Series regulars, with Brad Keselowski winning last year’s race there and Kyle Larson winning the 2016 race at Pocono for the Xfinity Series. Neither driver is on the entry list for this year’s race, but there are a few Cup Series drivers entered, including Kyle Busch, Paul Menard and Chase Elliott. This year’s 100-lap race will be run in stages of 25, 25 and 50 laps.

The Xfinity race will feature the aero package the series ran at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year, including a restrictor plate, aero ducts and a taller splitter.

Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track NASCAR activity at Pocono Raceway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS2)

4:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS2)

SATURDAY

9:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Rain is in the forecast throughout the Pocono Raceway weekend, with a 56 percent chance of precipitation in the forecast for Sunday, Pocono 400 race day. In the days leading up to Cup Series race day, daily rain chances in the 60-65 percent range threaten to wreak on Friday and Saturday on-track schedules. A possible thunderstorm also is in the Friday forecast. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop throughout the weekend, with a daytime high of 80 degrees predicted for Friday, 73 degrees Saturday and a high of 60 degrees expected Sunday.

