NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Richmond Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richmond (Va.) Raceway hosts a weekend of NASCAR national-level night racing that will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Federated Auto Parts 400, the second race of the three-race first-round of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off its 2018 playoffs with Friday night’s running of the GoBowling.com 250.

The 400-lap Federated Auto Parts 400 is slated for 100, 100 and 200-lap stages. Kyle Larson, still looking for his first win of the season, is the defending winner of the race. Kyle Busch won at Richmond earlier this year.

The GoBowling.com 250 is scheduled for two 75-lap stages, followed by a 100-lap third stage for a total of 250 laps. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race, but he’s not entered, as Cup Series regulars are prohibited from running Xfinity Series playoff races. Christopher Bell, the winner at Richmond earlier this year, will be in the race field, though, looking to sweep the year’s series races at Richmond to kick off the playoffs with a win.

Below, is the complete schedule of on-track activity for Richmond Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

8:30-9:15 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice

10:10-10:55 a.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

1:30-2:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7:30 P.M. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Rain plagues the weekend forecast for Richmond Raceway, beginning with a 55 percent chance of precipitation Friday. Rain chances drop to 11 percent Friday night but pick back up Saturday with a 25 percent chance of rain Saturday, increasing to 67 percent Saturday night. Temperatures, though, are expected to be significantly cooler than the three-digit highs experienced a weekend ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Daytime highs in the low 80s are expected both Friday and Saturday with overnight lows dipping into the mid to high-60s.

